Government Recruiting 7,000 Teachers, 3,000 Lecturers Nationwide

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu told Parliament on Friday the government is recruiting 7,000 teachers and 3,000 lecturers to ease a national staffing deficit in schools and tertiary institutions.

Iddrisu said the government is working to secure financial clearance to bring on additional teachers and close the remaining gap.

He put the country’s full requirement at a minimum of 50,000 teachers, a figure he said depends on the budget and the government’s ability to absorb the cost.

“We need a minimum of 50,000 teachers across the country,” he stated, stressing that funding remains the constraint.

The minister cited Prestea Huni-Valley, where 176 teachers handling several classrooms currently draw their salaries from parents rather than the state.

He added that a newly recruited batch of teachers is expected to begin work on July 1, 2026.