GES Urges Calm After Teachers Assaulted in Tarkwa

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has appealed for calm and pledged an immediate investigation after military personnel allegedly assaulted teachers in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality, triggering a strike on Friday.

The Service said any officer found culpable will face appropriate sanctions, and its Public Relations Officer, Daniel Fenyi, disclosed the position in a telephone interview with 3news on May 29.

Members of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers within the enclave have fully withdrawn their services.

The affected teachers say they are disappointed by what they describe as official silence and a slow response to the incident.

National executives of the three unions have directed their regional branches to escalate the matter and press for government intervention. Sources in the municipality say the District and Regional Directors of Education have separately met the aggrieved teachers, but the staff remain resolute and appear set to intensify their action.

Fenyi strongly condemned the incident on behalf of management. “Nobody has the right to physically assault or even verbally assault our teachers,” he stated, urging the teachers to return to the classroom in the interest of students.

NAGRAT President Jacob Anaba criticised the Service as too passive, noting that the Director-General had not spoken and arguing that a similar attack on a student would have drawn national outrage. He warned that the national leadership of the pre-tertiary unions may join the strike if swift action is not taken.

The case has renewed concern over teacher safety in Ghana’s schools, with stakeholders calling for quick intervention to restore confidence in the municipality.