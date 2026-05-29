Minority Opposes Exemptions in Family Values Bill

The Minority in Parliament on Friday opposed proposed amendments to the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, arguing the exemptions weaken legislation earlier submitted for presidential assent.

The new changes to clause nine exempt people who provide legal services to individuals who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+).

The amendments also shield journalists and media houses reporting LGBTQ+ news in the normal course of their work, alongside professionals offering medical, surgical, psychological or counselling services to such individuals.

Bosome-Freho MP Nana Asafo-Adjei Ayeh and Assin South MP John Ntim Fordjour said the proposed changes show the version sent to former President Nana Akufo-Addo for assent was not fit for purpose.

Ayeh argued the exemptions dilute the original intent of the law and now cover non-governmental organisations, academic publications, scientific and medical opinion, and routine media reporting.

Fordjour described the carve-outs as “highly problematic” and vowed that sponsors would resist any attempt to insert them.

Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga explained that the amendments narrowly define the exemptions so that professional services and routine activities are not read as promoting LGBTQ+ activities.