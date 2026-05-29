Ghana Stock Market Dips Friday Amid Light End-of-Week Trading

Ghana’s stock market closed marginally lower on Friday as both headline indices edged down in a session marked by reduced trading activity compared to earlier in the week.

The GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) settled at 14,354.14, a decline of 25.27 points from Thursday’s close of 14,379.41. The GSE Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) similarly eased, falling 20.39 points to close at 7,853.48 from 7,873.87 the previous session.

Friday’s session recorded 2,586,681 shares traded, valued at GH₵17,277,808.95, making it the lightest trading day of the week. Total market capitalisation stood at GH₵262,937.71 million at close.

The most active session of the week came on Tuesday, when 9,249,010 shares changed hands valued at GH₵59,472,354.20, pushing market capitalisation to GH₵263,449.04 million. Wednesday was observed as a public holiday, with no trading conducted.

Despite the week’s modest pullback, the market’s year-to-date performance remains firmly positive. The GSE-CI has gained 63.67 percent since the start of 2026, while the GSE-FSI has advanced 68.99 percent over the same period, reflecting sustained investor confidence in Ghana’s equity market as macroeconomic conditions continue to stabilise.