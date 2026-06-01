GoldBod Jewellery MD Denies Chartering Private Jet

GoldBod Jewellery Managing Director Gertrude Emefa Donkor has denied chartering a private jet to Kumasi, saying she flew commercial and only accepted a lift back after missing her return flight.

In a statement on social media, Donkor said she travelled to Kumasi on Friday morning on an Africa World Airlines (AWA) commercial flight to attend the funeral of a family member of her boss, Ghana Gold Board chief executive Sammy Gyamfi.

She said she was booked to return to Accra the following evening on another AWA flight but missed it. Businessman Kevin Okyere, who was also leaving the funeral, then offered her a seat on his private jet for the trip back.

“At no point did I charter or rent any private jet,” she wrote, adding that she had attached her commercial booking details and Friday boarding pass as proof.

Her statement followed online claims that she had chartered a private jet around the Kumasi trip, which she dismissed as false. The episode adds to recent social media scrutiny of GoldBod Jewellery and the wider Ghana Gold Board.