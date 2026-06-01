Hood Boys Credit Asakaa Stars For Their Rise

Emerging Ghanaian music group Hood Boys have credited Asakaa stars Jay Bahd, O’Kenneth and Skyface SDW for backing their rise, speaking on Angel FM in Kumasi about their breakthrough.

The group told the station that Jay Bahd and O’Kenneth had inspired them from the start and consistently championed their growth, often reposting and commenting on their content to push it to wider audiences.

That support, they said, left them feeling accepted within the Kumerican movement, the Kumasi drill scene that carried Asakaa onto the global stage.

Hood Boys also pointed to Skyface SDW for their first big break. “Skyface SDW gave us our first biggest platform to perform on,” they said, recalling a show at Krofrom Stamford Bridge in Kumasi that exposed them to a far larger fan base than they had expected.

The group said the experience pushed them to work harder on their brand, adding that they have released several tracks, are gaining traction and have new sounds planned for the coming months.