Gold Rush, Ruined Waters: Galamseyers Ravage Nsufuo River, Flood Breman Brofoyedur Homes

By Juliet Akosua Danquah

Illegal miners, popularly known as galamseyers, have taken over the Nsufuo River in Breman Brofoyedur in the Central Region and are brazenly extracting gold from it, Ghanaian Radar can report.

The illegal mining activity, dominated by local youth driven by the quick-money syndrome with little regard for consequences, has severely polluted the community’s only water body.

The destruction began just a few weeks ago, but already several parts of the town lie inundated. Whenever it rains, the compromised Nsufuo River overflows its banks, meandering into homes, shops, and other buildings.

According to visibly worried residents who spoke to this reporter by phone, the situation grows worse every day.

“What is compounding matters is that the stagnant waters from the floods have become breeding grounds for mosquitoes,” Agya Adu, a cocoa farmer, told Ghanaian Radar.

Ghanaian Radar has learned that regulation has so far failed to stop the illegal activities of the miners, allegedly due to strong ties between the galamsey leaders and political elements within the Mahama administration.

It is now obvious that the thirst for gold has triumphed over all other needs, including the safety and health of residents.

Auntie Ama lamented that excavators and mining equipment are seen searching for gold in the river almost daily. She added that not even the presence of the police is enough to deter them.

“I can say the police officers in the area are themselves complicit, as they profit from the illegal activities of the galamseyers,” she added.

Residents further indicated that they have become helpless against the powerful influence of the galamseyers.

Another concern raised was that the use of heavy-duty machinery creates plumes of dust, which impacts their health.

The residents are therefore calling on the government to immediately take measures to stop the galamseyers and protect what is left of Breman Brofoyedur.