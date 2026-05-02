Mourinho Denies Real Madrid Contact But Speculation Grows

Jose Mourinho has publicly denied holding any talks with Real Madrid over a potential return to the Santiago Bernabéu, insisting no contact has been made despite intensifying speculation that he is the preferred candidate of club president Florentino Pérez to replace current coach Álvaro Arbeloa.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, May 1, the 63-year-old Portuguese manager was direct. “No one from Real Madrid has spoken to me. I can guarantee that,” Mourinho said. “I’ve been in football for so many years, just like you have in journalism, and I’m used to these things, but there’s nothing from Real Madrid. Nothing. I can’t say anything more. I have one year left on my contract with Benfica, and that’s all.”

The denial comes as speculation around the Bernabéu coaching vacancy reaches a crescendo. Arbeloa, appointed by Pérez in January 2026 following the brief and unsuccessful tenure of Xabi Alonso, is widely expected to depart at the end of a second consecutive trophyless season for the club. Reports from The Athletic and multiple Spanish outlets indicate Pérez has taken personal control of the managerial search and considers Mourinho his priority target.

Other names in circulation include Massimiliano Allegri, Mauricio Pochettino, and Unai Emery. Jürgen Klopp has again been ruled out this week. La Liga president Javier Tebas publicly endorsed the idea of Mourinho returning to Spain, saying a reunion would be “good for Real Madrid” and that the Portuguese coach is “always a show, a spectacle, which is good for La Liga.”

Mourinho’s contract at Benfica runs until June 2027, but reports suggest it contains a €3 million release clause that can be activated shortly before the close of the current season, providing a clear exit route if both parties choose to use it.

Despite the denial, the path to a Bernabéu return is complicated. NewsGhana previously reported in February that Madrid had signalled they would not consider Mourinho after backlash over his handling of the Vinícius Júnior racism incident during Benfica’s Champions League (UCL) playoff clash at the Estádio da Luz. Mourinho was criticised by former players Clarence Seedorf and Thierry Henry after his comments appeared to suggest Vinícius had provoked the alleged racial abuse through his celebration. The episode left tensions with several Madrid players.

Reports this week indicate the dressing room remains divided. Kylian Mbappé is said to be supportive, while Vinícius, Dani Carvajal, and Arda Güler are understood to be among those uneasy with the prospect. A Cadena SER report cited a wider squad preference for Klopp over Mourinho.

Mourinho managed Madrid between 2010 and 2013, winning the La Liga title, Copa del Rey, and Spanish Super Cup during a turbulent but successful stint defined by his rivalry with Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona.