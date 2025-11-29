Gold Fields Foundation Conducts STEM Career Workshop

The Gold Fields Ghana Foundation (GFGF) has successfully completed a three-day Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) career workshop for Junior High School students from its host communities. The initiative aims to boost interest and participation in STEM fields among young learners.

Gifty Antwiwaa Gyamfi, project coordinator for education and training at GFGF, emphasized the foundation’s commitment to providing students with practical experience in modern technology. She explained that fostering STEM education empowers young people with the knowledge and skills needed to contribute to Ghana’s sustainable development and compete in the global economy.

The foundation has allocated more than 100 million US dollars towards development projects and programs in host communities around the Tarkwa and Damang mines since its establishment in 2004. Educational initiatives account for a significant portion of this investment, with over 10.4 million dollars directed specifically to educational programs since inception.

The workshop coincided with Ada Lovelace Day, a global celebration held annually on the second Tuesday of October. The day honors women’s achievements in STEM industries and aims to increase the profile of females in these sectors by creating new role models. Ada Lovelace, an English mathematician who worked on Charles Babbage’s proposed Analytical Engine, is widely recognized as the first computer programmer.

Lovelace realized that Babbage’s machine could modify its calculation while running by pausing and using values it had determined to choose between possible next steps. Her visionary perspective recognized that computing machines could extend beyond simple arithmetic.

The GFGF workshop intentionally includes both girls and boys to promote gender inclusivity and equal opportunity in STEM education, even while honoring Ada Lovelace Day’s focus on women’s contributions. Antwiwaa Gyamfi noted that the program responds to growing concerns about low interest and participation in STEM fields within host communities.

“Many students often view STEM subjects as difficult, lack awareness of their real-world applications, and have limited access to relatable role models,” Antwiwaa Gyamfi said. The foundation’s efforts are designed to demystify STEM education and illuminate potential career pathways for students.

The foundation’s scholarship scheme, initiated in 2005, has provided support to 2,448 students from host communities of the Tarkwa and Damang mines for university degrees and other tertiary programs. The graduate trainee program, started in 2018, aims to build a talent pipeline for Gold Fields and the broader mining industry in Ghana.

GFGF focuses on five key development areas within its operational communities: education, health, water and sanitation, agriculture, and infrastructure. Through these comprehensive initiatives, the foundation works to empower the next generation and foster a more inclusive and educated community in STEM fields.