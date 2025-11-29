Fakwasi Residents Demand Urgent Network Improvements

Chiefs and residents of Fakwasi have voiced frustration over persistent mobile network connectivity problems affecting the community near Atebubu Amantin in Ghana’s Bono East Region. The longstanding telecommunications gap impacts more than 5,000 people and undermines education, healthcare access, and economic opportunities.

Community members describe weak signals and frequent dropped calls as daily obstacles. Sampson Agyapong Ahimah, secretary to the Fakwasi traditional council, said the situation has become unbearable and called on telecommunication operators and the National Communications Authority (NCA) to expand infrastructure in the area. The NCA regulates telecommunications services across Ghana, including mobile and fixed telephony, broadcasting, and data services.

“Our kids keep complaining about the canker as it hinders their learning processes. Teachers are the hardest hit as research is almost impossible due to the weak signals here,” Ahimah explained. He noted that some teachers decline postings to Fakwasi because of connectivity challenges and urged government intervention.

Local leaders emphasized that resolving network issues could enhance both communication and economic development. Better connectivity would also improve access to emergency services, they said.

Kwabena Takyi, assemblyman for the area, described difficulties reaching help during emergencies such as robberies or medical crises. “Sometimes, we even forget we are part of Ghana. In fact, network challenges here are just out of hand,” Takyi said. “Anytime you want to make a call, you have to either climb a tree or a hilly place in order to catch a network.”

Takyi explained that critical situations worsen while residents struggle to find signals. He also highlighted poor road conditions, inadequate classroom facilities, and substandard health infrastructure as additional barriers to development in Fakwasi.

Chiefs lamented that issues requiring simple phone calls instead demand long journeys, creating unnecessary costs and delays. They appealed for telecommunications companies and regulators to prioritize the community’s needs and address what residents describe as network injustice.