NPP Youth Stage Protest Over Kpandai Election Rerun

Young supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Kpandai have staged a massive street demonstration following a High Court ruling that annulled the 2024 parliamentary election and ordered a rerun within 30 days. The protesters expressed disappointment and anger over the decision they view as undermining the will of voters.

The Tamale High Court, presided over by Justice Emmanuel Brew Plange, ruled on Monday that the election suffered from widespread irregularities and directed the Electoral Commission (EC) to conduct a fresh poll. The case was filed by National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate Daniel Nsala Wakpal, who alleged discrepancies in Form 8A from 41 out of 152 polling stations.

The court found that violations of Regulations 39 and 43 of the Public Elections Regulations 2020 (CI 127) materially affected the election’s integrity. According to official results, Matthew Nyindam of the NPP won with 27,947 votes, representing 53.47 percent, while Wakpal received 24,213 votes, representing 46.33 percent. The margin between the two candidates stood at 3,734 votes.

NPP youth in the constituency argue that the court failed to consider what they describe as overwhelming support shown for Nyindam during the polls. Many demonstrators marched through major streets dressed in party colours and holding placards with inscriptions such as “Respect Our Votes” and “Nyindam Won Legitimately.” The protest temporarily disrupted commercial activities in parts of town.

Joseph Laado, Kpandai youth organizer for the NPP, expressed concerns that the ruling could heighten political tension if not handled properly. He questioned the decision to order a rerun without what supporters consider compelling evidence of electoral malpractice and appealed to national authorities and party leadership to intervene.

Some protest leaders accused the NDC of pushing for a rerun simply because they could not accept defeat. Laado argued that ordering a rerun under such circumstances sets a dangerous precedent. Protesters insist the results announced by the Electoral Commission reflected the genuine will of voters and that any attempt to overturn that outcome remains unacceptable.

MP Nyindam has maintained his position as the legitimate representative of Kpandai. Speaking after the ruling, he stated he remained confident of winning again if elections were held today. The NPP has filed a notice of appeal and a motion for stay of execution against the court’s decision.

The NDC welcomed the ruling. Nii Kpakpo, counsel for the plaintiff, told journalists the EC’s district officer acted unlawfully by relocating the collation center without notifying candidates. Rashid Tanko Computer, NDC deputy director of elections and information technology, described the judgment as validation of allegations about electoral manipulation.

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin clarified on Thursday that the Kpandai seat cannot be declared vacant immediately despite the ruling. He explained that Rule 27(3) of the Court of Appeal Rules 1997 (CI 19), as amended by CI 132, imposes a mandatory seven day stay of execution on all appealable High Court decisions. This statutory stay remains active until December 1, 2025, preventing any immediate declaration of vacancy.

The December 7 election in Kpandai was characterized by violence at the collation center, with reports of vandalized ballot boxes and biometric verification devices during chaotic scenes.