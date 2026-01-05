GJA President Donates Food to 2,000 Vulnerable Residents

More than 2,000 vulnerable residents in three Accra communities benefited Sunday from a large-scale humanitarian donation led by the President of the Ghana Journalists Association, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, in an exercise that blended charity, community pride and reflections on faith.

The beneficiaries, drawn from Alajo, Kotobabi Down and Newtown Down, included widows, widowers, the elderly, persons with disabilities and other economically disadvantaged households. They received bags of rice, cooking oil, canned fish and assorted soft drinks to support them during the festive season and into the new year.

The donation exercise, held at Alajo AstroTurf in Accra on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, was supported by the Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, and the Chief of Alajo, Nii Armah Ajoor II. It also coincided with the sixth anniversary of the installation of Nii Armah Ajoor II as chief, giving the event added cultural and symbolic significance.

Addressing the gathering, Nii Armah Ajoor II expressed gratitude to the chiefs and people of Alajo for their continuous support over the past six years, describing his reign as one rooted in service rather than personal gain. He pledged to intensify development efforts in the community, with a focus on projects that would improve livelihoods and economic activity.

Among the initiatives announced was a plan to construct a modern lorry park and market facility in Alajo to ease transportation challenges and boost local commerce. The chief said the project would help create order, improve sanitation and provide a more dignified trading environment for residents.

“I am not here to take from the community, but rather here to give to the community through development, support and benevolence,” Nii Armah Ajoor II said. “I don’t need anything from Alajo. All I need is for the progress of Alajo.”

The chief also paid glowing tribute to Dwumfour, affectionately referring to him as an “Alajo boy” because of his upbringing in the community. He disclosed that the GJA president had earlier shared his desire to give back to the area that shaped his life and values.

“Myself and my brother, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, want to be remembered by posterity for the good works we delivered to the good people of Alajo,” the chief said, emphasizing their shared commitment to leaving a positive legacy.

Nii Armah Ajoor II used the occasion to recount several development projects undertaken during his tenure, including the construction of an AstroTurf football facility, road works, a 12-unit classroom block for Alajo 1 and 2 basic schools, as well as ongoing renovation projects across the community.

In an exclusive interview on the sidelines of the event, Dwumfour said the donation was driven by his faith, personal history and belief that true success is measured by impact on others.

“I’m highly elated to be here today to put smiles on thousands of households,” he said. “When we talk about Christmas, the essence of Christmas as a Christian is giving. Christmas is about giving, about love and sharing.”

Dwumfour cited the biblical verse John 3:16, explaining that God demonstrated love through giving, and that Christians are called to emulate that example by caring for one another, especially the vulnerable.

“If God demonstrated that love to us, and today we are remembering the birth of Christ, then what comes to mind is giving,” he said. “When you show love to the needy and the vulnerable, it is like showing love to God.”

The GJA president reflected emotionally on his roots in Alajo, recounting his childhood experiences in the area and how the community played a central role in shaping his character.

“I lived here. I grew up here. This is where I was born,” he said. “The roots of my life began from this very soil. We never imagined that from the gutters of Alajo, one day someone could become president of the Ghana Journalists Association and leader of the inky fraternity.”

Dwumfour described how, as a young boy, he was more interested in hiring out a bicycle to earn money than focusing on school, a path that nearly derailed his education. He said it was only through discipline, perseverance and what he described as God’s grace that his life took a different turn.

“By the grace and mercies of God, we are here today,” he said. “So we have come back to give to the society, to the people who nurtured us. You cannot pride yourself as a successful person if you are unable to put smiles on others’ faces.”

He said the donation was also a response to the harsh economic realities facing many families, noting that some residents struggle to afford even three meals a day. The exercise, he added, was meant to show compassion and restore hope.

In a brief New Year message to the community, Dwumfour urged residents to live together in unity, love and peace, stressing the importance of faith and mutual support.

“It is all about love, peace and the birth of Christ,” he said. “Our prayer is that this community will flourish, and by this time next year, we will see total progress and development.”

He encouraged residents to reflect on the message of Christmas, remain hopeful despite hardships and look to Christ for guidance. “With Christ, all things are possible,” he said.

Many beneficiaries expressed appreciation for the support, describing it as timely and impactful amid prevailing economic challenges. Several said the items received would help ease household burdens and allow them to celebrate the season with dignity.

The event ended with prayers for peace, progress and long life for both the community and its leaders, as residents lauded the gesture as a powerful reminder of the importance of giving back.

By Kingsley Asiedu