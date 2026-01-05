2026 Declared the Year of Building Systems and Structures that Last — AfYEF Calls Africa’s Youth to Action

The AfCFTA Young Entrepreneurs’ Federation (AfYEF) has declared 2026 as “The Year of Building Systems and Structures That Last,” calling on Africa’s youth to move decisively from ideas to execution in order to unlock jobs, skills, and sustainable economic opportunities across the continent.

Addressing young Africans in a New Year message, Mr. Hissan Siita Sofo, President of AfYEF, noted that Africa’s greatest challenge is no longer a shortage of ideas, but a persistent deficit of practical systems that translate ambition into impact.

“Africa does not lack ideas or ambition. What we lack are systems—systems that protect real work, enable scale, and deliver lasting impact. 2026 must be the year we move from slogans to structures, and from potential to performance,” he stated.

Five (5) years after the commencement of structured trading under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), AfYEF observes that youth participation remains constrained by weak institutional linkages between policy and opportunity.

“Without systems, youth potential remains trapped in promises. Jobs, skills, and enterprise growth will not emerge from frameworks alone; they require institutions that work on the ground,” Mr. Siita Sofo emphasized.

As host country of the AfCFTA Secretariat, Ghana was urged to continue leading by example by building the institutional backbone that supports youth development, skills formation, and job creation—not only nationally, but as a model for the continent.

AfYEF also acknowledged the leadership of the AfCFTA Secretariat under Secretary-General Wamkele Mene, while stressing that the true measure of continental integration will be reflected in tangible outcomes for young Africans.

Referencing the 2026 State of the Nation Address, Mr. Siita Sofo recalled President John Dramani Mahama’s call to action for young people to take ownership of the reset agenda:

“This was not a call to wait for opportunity. It was a call for young people to build it themselves,” he said.

Transforming Legacy into Opportunity

As part of its 2026 execution agenda, AfYEF announced the advancement of presidential legacy institutions as youth transformation platforms, implemented in partnership with the Continental Legacy Development Company (CLDC). These include:

• The John Dramani Mahama Presidential Library & Legacy Centre (JDM–PLLC) in Northern Ghana

• The John Agyekum Kufuor Presidential Library & Legacy Centre (JAK–PLLC) in Southern Ghana

According to AfYEF, these institutions are not symbolic monuments, but continental prototypes designed to drive TVET, skills development, civic leadership, innovation, and enterprise, aligned with Africa’s economic future.

“Africa’s youth do not need more motivation; they need infrastructure. These platforms are being designed to endure, to scale, and to serve communities long after their launch,” Mr. Siita Sofo noted.

Call to Action

AfYEF called on governments, development partners, the private sector, and civil society to collaborate in building systems that will deliver lasting impact for current and future generations.

“The agenda is set. The need is urgent. The power is in our hands. Let 2026 be the year we lay foundations that last,” the statement concluded.

For Media Enquiries:

📧 [email protected]

📞 +233 24 402 0280

Issued by:

AfCFTA Young Entrepreneurs’ Federation (AfYEF)

AfYEF Continental Secretariat

#SystemsThatLast #AfricaYouthRising #AfCFTAExecution #BuildTheFuture