Egypt’s Envoy Endorses Regal Influence Summit Participation

The Egyptian Ambassador to Ghana, His Excellency Wael Fathy Ahmed, has expressed strong support for Egypt’s participation in the Regal Influence Summit 2026, including an assurance of the in-person participation of the President of Egypt, His Excellency Abdel Fattah Saeed Hussein Khalil el-Sisi. This follows a diplomatic meeting this week with the summit’s main organizers.

On Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, Rev. Kennedy Okosun, Executive Chairman of Krif Foundation Ghana Limited, led a delegation to meet with Ambassador Wael Fathy Ahmed at the Egyptian Embassy in Accra. They talked about Egypt’s involvement in the high-profile business and leadership conference set for Jan. 23–25, 2026.

The summit aims to gather government officials, entrepreneurs, thought leaders, and investors from across Africa and beyond. They will explore ways to cooperate economically and develop leadership.

During the meeting, Rev. Okosun formally invited the ambassador and Egyptian stakeholders, including private-sector leaders and government representatives, to take part in the summit’s events and activities. He stressed the summit’s vision of building bridges between emerging economies. He also talked about creating strong platforms for dialogue on trade, investment, and sustainable development.

Ambassador Ahmed welcomed the invitation. He praised the Regal Influence Summit as a timely platform to showcase Egypt’s economic strengths and innovative potential. He pointed out Egypt’s key priorities in areas like agriculture, technology, tourism, and manufacturing. He described these sectors as ideal for international collaboration and investment.

“We see this summit as a unique chance to present Egypt’s growing economic agenda and to form partnerships that benefit both our nations,” Ambassador Ahmed said, according to officials present at the meeting.

He mentioned that Egypt’s diverse economy, along with ongoing reforms and investment incentives, positions the country as a competitive player in both African and global markets. Agriculture and agribusiness were highlighted as sectors with major untapped potential for mutual benefits through international cooperation.

The ambassador assured Rev. Okosun that he would actively promote engagement with relevant Egyptian authorities and business networks to encourage participation in the summit. This will involve discussions with private-sector leaders and government agencies to boost their attendance and collaboration. He emphasized that his office would help connect summit organizers with key Egyptian stakeholders and decision-makers.

“I will do my best to encourage Egyptian business people and representatives to attend the Regal Influence Summit,” Ambassador Ahmed said. This demonstrates strong diplomatic support for deeper economic engagement.

Rev. Okosun expressed optimism that Egypt’s involvement would significantly enhance the summit’s international appeal. He noted it would also broaden the opportunities for meaningful discussions on trade, innovation, and cross-border cooperation. He said including Egyptian entrepreneurs and policymakers would offer valuable insights aimed at strengthening economic ties among Africa’s emerging markets.

“The participation of Egyptian delegates would not only improve the quality of dialogue at the summit but also create long-lasting partnerships that further our shared goals,” Rev. Okosun said.

With the growing diplomatic and economic ties between Accra and Cairo, the Regal Influence Summit 2026 is set to be a dynamic forum for strategic discussions among leaders across various sectors. Organizers plan to focus on leadership development, economic empowerment, and building new commercial alliances that extend beyond regional borders.

Egypt and Ghana have a long history of working together. Both countries continually seek to improve bilateral and multilateral relations through trade, technology, education, and cultural exchange. Recent diplomatic exchanges have strengthened this relationship. Ambassador Wael Fathy Ahmed has taken part in discussions about vocational education, technical training, and joint projects that support workforce development and capacity building.

Both sides described Friday’s meeting as constructive and focused on the future. They expect more discussions as preparations for the Regal Influence Summit ramp up in the coming weeks. Officials noted that continued dialogue will be vital to maximizing the summit’s impact and ensuring that Egyptian participation leads to real opportunities for cooperation and growth.

As Accra prepares to host the summit later this month, the endorsement from the Egyptian ambassador marks a significant step toward deeper engagement. It highlights the potential for stronger ties between Egypt and Ghana in commerce, leadership, and innovation.

By Kingsley Asiedu