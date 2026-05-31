Ghana’s Stars Gather To Mourn Actress Beverly Afaglo

Ghana’s entertainment industry gathered in Tema on Saturday to mourn actress and entrepreneur Beverly Ama Afaglo at a one week remembrance vigil, days after she died following a battle with cancer.

Mourners dressed in black and red filled the Green Flavour Events Centre in Community 9 for the evening service, which featured worship, scripture readings, musical performances, tributes and a sermon.

The turnout reflected Afaglo’s wide reach across the screen and music worlds. Among those present were Nana Ama McBrown, John Dumelo, Joselyn Dumas, Vivian Jill Lawrence, Gloria Osei Sarfo, Kalybos and James Gardiner, alongside gospel singer Empress Gifty Adorye and other industry figures.

The vigil reached its most emotional moment during a torch lighting ceremony and the release of balloons into the night sky. The actress’s brother, Caleb Afaglo, moved many to tears as he paid tribute on behalf of the family.

Born in 1983 in the Volta Region, Afaglo built a career across Ghanaian film and television, with credits including A Northern Affair, Aloe Vera, Sidechic Gang and Return of Beyonce. She died on May 24 at the International Maritime Hospital in Tema, at the age of 42, after a two year fight with cancer.

She was the wife of musician Eugene Baah, known as Choirmaster of the group Praye, with whom she had two daughters. Announcing her death, he wrote that his “heart is shattered beyond words.”

The family has announced that her final funeral rites will be held on August 7, 2026.