Ghana’s South Africa Evacuation Expands As More Register

Ghana’s evacuation of citizens from South Africa is expanding, with Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa saying about 600 more Ghanaians have registered to return as xenophobic tensions persist.

Ablakwa announced the fresh sign ups on social media, days after the first evacuees arrived home. The new numbers push the figure past the roughly 800 Ghanaians who initially registered with the High Commission in Pretoria, which he said shows demand to return is higher than first anticipated and that the operation will run beyond its original scope.

The first group of about 300 Ghanaians landed at Kotoka International Airport in Accra on Wednesday, May 27, in the opening phase of the government coordinated repatriation. Ablakwa and other senior officials received them as returnees sang patriotic songs.

Ablakwa has kept a firm public tone throughout. “Wherever Ghanaians are, we will make sure you are protected,” he told the arrivals at the airport. President John Mahama approved the operation.

The exodus follows weeks of anti immigration protests in South Africa, driven by anger over unemployment, crime and strained public services, with foreign nationals targeted in several communities. Campaigners have demanded that undocumented migrants leave, and reported ultimatums have stoked fears of further violence.

South African authorities offered a different lens. The country’s Border Management Authority said about 90 percent of the departing Ghanaians were undocumented, many having overstayed visas, while Ghana’s High Commission blamed immigration processing backlogs for some expired permits.

The government has promised returnees a Welcome Home Financial Package, psychosocial support, transport to their home districts and a place in a database for jobs and startup opportunities, all aimed at easing reintegration.

With registrations still climbing, officials say more flights will be needed to bring home everyone seeking to leave.