Mampong NPP Members Threaten Boycott Over Register Dispute

More than 1,000 New Patriotic Party (NPP) members in the Mampong Constituency have threatened to boycott Sunday’s polling station elections, citing alleged register irregularities and unresolved petitions.

The aggrieved members, from the Ashanti Region constituency, say they lost confidence in the process after the party ordered reruns in only 70 of the 145 polling stations, even though their complaints covered all 145.

Their spokesperson, Agyei Tufuor Ebenezer, told journalists in Mampong on Friday that earlier polling station elections were marred by the removal of eligible members’ names from the official register, which he said disenfranchised many. The group has filed three petitions with the Ashanti Regional leadership, he added, but has yet to receive a ruling.

Ebenezer said the members would stay away if the party pressed ahead with reruns in just 70 stations. “We are not going to be part of it,” he said.

The group wants an audit of the constituency register, the restoration of all names it says were deleted, and a decision on the pending petitions before any fresh vote.

Ebenezer also accused the constituency’s sitting Member of Parliament (MP) of working to influence the elections, claiming a fair contest would weaken the lawmaker’s standing. The MP could not be reached for a response, and the accusations remain unproven allegations by the aggrieved faction.

The group reaffirmed its loyalty to the NPP, though Ebenezer warned that lingering frustration could push some members to rethink their place in the party.

The dispute lands as the NPP rebuilds its grassroots structures after losing the 2024 general election, with polling station elections seen as a key step toward future contests, including parliamentary primaries.