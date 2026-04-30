Ghana’s Non-Interest Banking Moves From Rules to Reality

Ghana’s non-interest banking sector is shifting from regulation to active rollout, with industry players and stakeholders signalling growing confidence following the Bank of Ghana’s (BoG) release of operational guidelines in January 2026.

Speaking at a stakeholder forum in Kumasi, Shaibu Ali described the guidelines as a turning point. “This marks the transition from concept to execution,” he said, adding that the framework gives institutions the structure needed to design and deploy Sharia-compliant products with confidence.

The guidelines, issued under the Banks and Specialised Deposit-Taking Institutions Act, 2016 (Act 930), allow banks to offer non-interest banking either as standalone non-interest institutions or through dedicated windows within existing conventional banks. Industry participants say this dual-track flexibility is critical for easing market entry and accelerating adoption across Ghana’s financial sector.

Non-interest banking products are structured around profit-sharing and asset-backed financing rather than interest-based lending. Under the framework, products such as Murabaha financing structures and Sukuk instruments are expected to support sectors including agriculture, manufacturing, and infrastructure. For small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), the model offers a potential credit pathway less dependent on traditional collateral requirements.

Market participant Attahiru Maccido described the segment as commercially viable, noting that strong regulation is essential to building investor confidence and ensuring long-term sustainability. At least one indigenous institution has already applied for a non-interest banking licence, with several others preparing to submit applications, signalling that the sector is moving beyond policy discussions.

Ghana’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is also close to finalising rules for sukuk instruments, which could open alternative funding routes for infrastructure projects without adding to conventional public debt.

Stakeholders at the Kumasi forum emphasised that successful implementation will ultimately depend on sustained public education, transparency, and close coordination between regulators and industry players.