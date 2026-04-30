Police Appeal for Public Tips on Three Adabraka Jailbreak Fugitives

The Ghana Police Service is appealing to the public for information to help locate three inmates who remain at large following a jailbreak at the Adabraka District Police Station in Accra, four days after the incident that saw six suspects break out of custody.

The escape occurred on April 26, 2026 at the Adabraka District Police Station and prompted heightened security operations across the capital. Police say an intensified manhunt is underway, with officers working around the clock to locate and detain the outstanding escapees. Three of the six have since been re-arrested following what authorities described as swift operational action.

The Accra Regional Command has initiated a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the escape, with attention focused on possible security lapses at the station. The Command has also intensified a manhunt to arrest the remaining three escapees and ensure they are brought to justice.

The Police Service assured members of the public that any credible information shared will be treated confidentially, and urged anyone with knowledge of the fugitives’ whereabouts to report to the nearest police station without delay.

Authorities have also moved to correct misinformation that has been circulating on social media. The Accra Regional Police Command firmly rejected claims that any of the six escapees were connected to the murder of the father-in-law of Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) Chief Executive Officer Sammy Gyamfi, clarifying that none of the individuals were ever detained at the Adabraka station in relation to that case. Police officials warned that such misinformation could create unnecessary public anxiety and potentially interfere with ongoing security operations.

The Police Service reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining law and order, indicating that every effort is being made to resolve the situation swiftly and restore public confidence in the country’s security apparatus.