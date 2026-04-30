Ghana Experts Call for Global Seafarer Protection Protocol

Maritime experts in Ghana are calling on the international community to establish a coordinated global protocol for protecting and evacuating seafarers trapped in conflict zones, as the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz continues to leave tens of thousands of crew members stranded at sea.

The call was made by Inusah Awudu of the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA), Stanley Rajah Kwesi Ahorlu, President of the Ghana Chamber of Shipping, and Dr Evans Ago Tetteh, Ghana’s Permanent Representative to the International Maritime Organization (IMO), during a media forum organised by the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) under the theme “Trapped at Sea: The Human Cost of the Hormuz Crisis.”

The panel stressed that while international maritime law obligates flag states to offer consular support to seafarers in distress, the absence of a unified global response framework continues to expose crew members during geopolitical crises. They urged international institutions to create structured mechanisms for evacuating stranded seafarers, delivering humanitarian assistance, and guaranteeing their protection during armed conflicts or periods of political instability.

Their call aligns with growing pressure at the global level. The IMO has confirmed 21 attacks on commercial ships since the conflict began on February 28, 2026, resulting in 10 seafarer fatalities, with approximately 20,000 civilian seafarers still stranded aboard vessels in the Persian Gulf. IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez has urged states to support diplomatic efforts to secure evacuations and enable humanitarian corridors.

Beyond physical safety, the Ghanaian experts highlighted the severe psychological toll on affected seafarers, noting that prolonged confinement in high-risk zones under uncertain conditions was generating significant mental health challenges, including anxiety and trauma. They said discussions are already underway at the international level to incorporate mental health protections into existing maritime safety conventions.

On the economic dimension, the panel warned that sustained disruption to the Strait of Hormuz carries serious consequences for global trade. The waterway handles roughly 20 per cent of the world’s oil supply and approximately 19 per cent of global gas shipments, while also serving as a critical route for fertiliser and automobile transport. Developing economies heavily reliant on energy imports and agricultural inputs face the greatest downstream risk.

The experts concluded that while the economic stakes remain considerable, the safety and welfare of seafarers must remain the primary concern as geopolitical tensions in the region continue with no clear resolution in sight.