Ghana’s Morrison In Race For Kenyan Player Award

Ghanaian midfielder Enoch Morrison has been shortlisted for the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League Player of the Year award after a standout season that helped Gor Mahia win the league title.

The former Asante Kotoko midfielder, who joined Gor Mahia as a free agent in 2024, has become the heartbeat of the champions’ midfield, dictating tempo with his passing, composure, and high work rate under Ghanaian coach Charles Akonnor.

He is one of five nominees for the honour, alongside Gor Mahia teammate Shariff Musa, AFC Leopards defender Kayci Odhiambo, Mara Sugar’s Jimmy Owili, and Murang’a Seal striker Joe Waithira, with the winner to be announced at a gala on Thursday, June 4.

Morrison’s numbers underline his influence. He scored three goals and provided four assists, recorded 61 ball recoveries and 34 successful tackles in 30 appearances, earned three Player of the Month nominations, and featured in the Team of the Week nine times.

His blend of defensive steel and forward drive made him central to a campaign in which Gor Mahia controlled matches and saw out tight contests. The 25-year-old also showed leadership in decisive moments, steadying the side through difficult periods on the way to the title.

The nomination caps a memorable season for a player who has built a strong reputation in East African football since leaving Ghana, placing him among the standout performers in the Kenyan top flight.