Partey And Williams Join Ghana’s World Cup Camp

Ghana’s World Cup preparations received a boost on Saturday when midfielder Thomas Partey and forward Iñaki Williams reported to the Black Stars camp in Cardiff ahead of Tuesday’s friendly against Wales.

Their arrival took the number of players available to head coach Carlos Queiroz to 24, and both trained at Dragon Park shortly after reporting, signalling their readiness for the final phase of preparations.

The Wales fixture, set for June 2, is Ghana’s last warm-up before the squad travels to North America for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States. Queiroz is using the match to assess fitness and sharpen tactics before settling on his final group.

Partey, now at Villarreal, strengthens a midfield where Queiroz wants balance and control, while Williams, the Athletic Bilbao forward, is expected to lead the attack against some of the stronger sides Ghana will meet.

Queiroz named a 28-man provisional squad that will be reduced to 26 before Ghana submits its final list. Ghana Football Association (GFA) communications director Henry Asante Twum has described the named players as the final pool, with the coach set to confirm those who travel.

Ghana have been drawn in Group L and open their campaign against Panama in Toronto on June 17, before facing England in Boston and Croatia in Philadelphia. Those results will shape their hopes of reaching the knockout stage.