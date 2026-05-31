Semenyo Named In Premier League Fans’ Team

Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo has been named in the Premier League Fans’ Team of the Season for 2025/26, capping a standout campaign that took him from AFC Bournemouth to Manchester City.

The 26-year-old built his reputation at Bournemouth in the first half of the season before Manchester City signed him in the January window, where he settled quickly into Pep Guardiola’s side. Across the campaign he scored 17 league goals, a tally bettered by only a handful of players in the division.

His move coincided with silverware, as City won both the FA Cup and the EFL Cup. Semenyo’s directness, finishing, and athleticism made him a constant threat and drew wider recognition through the season.

The forward was also one of eight nominees for the EA Sports Premier League Player of the Season award and was shortlisted for the Barclays Transfer of the Season, underlining the impact of his two-club campaign.

His selection in the supporters’ XI, decided by fan vote, places him among the league’s most admired performers and lifts his profile ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he is expected to be central to Ghana’s plans.