Ghana’s Minority Calls for Mahama-Ramaphosa Talks Over South Africa Attacks

Ghana’s parliamentary Minority is pressing for direct presidential engagement between Accra and Pretoria after a fresh wave of xenophobic attacks targeted Ghanaians and other African nationals across several South African provinces.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, 29 April 2026, the Minority Caucus on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee said it had followed developments with “grave concern,” describing incidents in KwaZulu-Natal, Durban and Gauteng as “a troubling pattern of organised violence,” with Ghanaian-owned businesses targeted and individuals subjected to harassment and assault.

The caucus noted that in some cases, victims had been denied access to essential services, with perpetrators justifying their actions on claims that foreign nationals are responsible for crime and economic hardship. “Those claims are unfounded and must be rejected without hesitation,” it stated.

The statement was signed by Samuel Abu Jinapor, Member of Parliament for Damongo and Ranking Member of Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee.

The caucus pointed to the widely circulated assault on Emmanuel Asamoah as bringing the severity of the attacks into sharp focus. The incident involved members of an anti-immigration group called March and March, led by their founder Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, who confronted Asamoah and demanded he leave the country. Ghana’s government subsequently announced it would relocate Asamoah and cover all costs of his return and resettlement. Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa confirmed he had spoken directly with Asamoah, who told Ghanaians he was doing well.

The Minority acknowledged Ablakwa’s engagement with South African authorities and the public condemnation of the attacks by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, but said these steps must be followed by “clear and measurable action.”

The caucus called for immediate presidential-level engagement between Presidents Mahama and Ramaphosa to secure firm commitments on protection and enforcement, and urged South African authorities to arrest and prosecute perpetrators while strengthening protection for foreign nationals.

On Ghana’s part, the caucus urged the government to scale up consular support for Ghanaians in affected areas and to escalate the matter to the African Union (AU) for an urgent inquiry into recurring xenophobic violence. The statement noted that as a founding state of the Organisation of African Unity and a custodian of the Pan-African ideal, Ghana has both the standing and the obligation to press this matter at the continental level.

The Minority also urged a coordinated regional response through the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and called on Ghana to push for compensation for victims who have suffered losses.

South Africa’s acting police minister Firoz Cachalia responded to the broader diplomatic pressure, describing xenophobic acts as unlawful and a violation of the country’s constitutional values. Ablakwa has described the attacks as “such naked hatred, such baseless xenophobia,” warning that targeting fellow Africans undermines the spirit of continental unity.

The caucus urged Ghanaians in South Africa to remain cautious and maintain contact with the Ghana High Commission. “Your safety is of paramount importance,” it said, pledging to continue pressing for a response that reflects “the seriousness of the situation and the dignity of our people.”