Court Strikes Out Prosecution Witness Statements in NAFCO Trial

A High Court in Accra has struck out two witness statements filed by the prosecution in the ongoing criminal trial of former National Food and Buffer Stock Company Limited (NAFCO) Chief Executive Officer Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba and four co-accused, after the state failed to justify their introduction without prior court approval.

The ruling was delivered on 29 April 2026 by Justice Francis Achibonga, a Court of Appeal judge sitting as an additional High Court judge, following a strong objection by counsel for the first accused, Godfred Yeboah Dame, who argued that the prosecution had already filed witness statements for the same individuals, which had been adopted during the case management conference.

Dame contended that the introduction of fresh statements for the same witnesses, accompanied by new materials and filed without leave of the court, was unknown to and offensive to the Practice Directions governing the conduct of criminal proceedings in the High Court. He further argued that it could not be determined from the documents whether the new filings constituted amended statements, substitutes for the earlier ones, or additional statements altogether.

He submitted that Regulation 4 of the Practice Directions not only required the prosecution to seek leave before filing the statements but also restricted the grant of such leave to situations where the prosecution could demonstrate that the new material concerned matters that were not in its possession or could not have been known at the time the original statements were filed. Dame therefore urged the court to strike out the two statements as unlawfully filed. Counsel for the second accused, Augustines Obour, associated himself with Dame’s submissions.

When Justice Achibonga called on the prosecution, led by Esi Yankah, Principal State Attorney, to produce authority for having filed the statements, the prosecution was unable to do so and instead sought additional time to regularise the matter. The court declined and upheld the defence’s objections, striking out both witness statements.

The ruling is the latest procedural setback for the prosecution in a trial that has seen several turbulent hearings. Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba and his co-accused face 24 charges including stealing, money laundering, fraudulently causing financial loss to the Republic, using public office for profit, and intentional dissipation of public funds, with prosecutors alleging that more than GH¢78 million in public funds was siphoned from NAFCO during his tenure as Chief Executive from 2017 to 2024. All accused persons have pleaded not guilty.

His wife, Faiza Seidu Wuni, is accused of laundering GH¢34,608,834.62 knowing it was obtained illegally and of receiving GH¢4,401,831.58 from NAFCO between 2018 and 2023 through theft. Richard Sam-Asante, who is said to be on the run, faces charges for conspiring to steal GH¢5,495,748.36 from NAFCO.

The Attorney-General has described the alleged scheme as a criminal enterprise through which funds meant for the School Feeding Programme were siphoned through a network of shell companies, while food suppliers went unpaid and schoolchildren were deprived of nutrition.

The case has been adjourned to Tuesday, 5 May 2026 for continuation.