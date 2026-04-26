Ghana’s Launch Culture Is Costing Taxpayers More Than It Delivers

There is a ritual that Ghanaians have grown all too familiar with. Before a road is built, a dam constructed, or a school opened, there must first be a launch. Ministers arrive. Dignitaries take their seats. Speeches are delivered. Cloth is cut. And the cameras roll.

The question that fewer people are asking loudly enough is: what exactly are we celebrating?

Ghana’s culture of elaborate government launch events has become one of the country’s most expensive and least examined public expenditures. Thousands, and in some cases millions, of Ghana cedis are routinely committed to ceremonies that mark the beginning of projects that, in many instances, never reach completion. The cost of staging the event sometimes rivals, and reportedly in some cases approaches, the value of the initiative being announced.

The Pwalugu Multipurpose Dam in the Upper East Region is perhaps the most instructive example in recent years. The project, initiated in 2019 under a $993 million agreement, was designed as a hydro-solar hybrid system with an initial completion target of 2024. Despite this, the project remains at a complete standstill in 2026. Energy Minister John Abdulai Jinapor has since confirmed before Parliament that the contractor was paid but subsequently absconded with the funds without executing any corresponding work, and that the matter has been formally referred to the Attorney General for possible prosecution.

Not a single foundation stone has been laid at a site that was announced with considerable national fanfare, a sod-cutting ceremony attended by the then-head of state, and described at the time as the single largest investment in northern Ghana’s history. Meanwhile, thousands of residents in the region continue to face annual flooding from the spillage of the Bagre Dam in Burkina Faso, the very problem Pwalugu was meant to solve.

Pwalugu is not alone. The Wa Affordable Housing Project, the Agenda 111 hospital programme, and the Botingili One Village One Dam initiative have all followed variations of the same pattern: high-profile launches, significant public investment in ceremony and announcement, and outcomes that fall far short of what was promised to the people the projects were meant to serve.

The argument being advanced by a growing number of analysts and fiscal reform advocates is straightforward. If the government has demonstrated the discipline to scale down Ghana’s flagship Independence Day celebration to reduce costs, the same logic can and should be applied across all ministries, departments, and agencies. A press release announcing the start of a project diminishes nothing. A government that delivers a completed hospital or a functioning dam, however, earns far more credibility than one that launches it three times before a single wall is raised.

The John Mahama administration has positioned fiscal discipline and economic recovery as central pillars of its current mandate. Cutting back on ceremonial launch events would be a concrete, visible, and immediately achievable step in that direction. The savings, redirected toward actual project implementation and supervision, could make a measurable difference.

For ordinary Ghanaians, the calculation has always been simple. Completion matters more than ceremony. Impact matters more than announcement. The pomp and pageantry of a launch event that precedes a stalled or abandoned project is not just wasteful. It is a signal, repeated often enough, that the fanfare is the point, and that the project was always secondary.

It is time that changed.