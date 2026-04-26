Fire Breaks Out at Sunyani District Magistrate Court B

A fire has broken out at the District Magistrate Court “B” in Sunyani, in the Bono Region, triggering an emergency response from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) on Sunday morning.

Firefighters from both the Sunyani Municipal and Regional Headquarters were swiftly dispatched to the scene and are working to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby structures.

The extent of damage to the facility remains unclear, and it is not immediately known whether any court records or exhibits have been affected. Officials have yet to confirm the cause of the fire. No casualties have been reported.

The court is part of Ghana’s lower judiciary and handles a range of civil and criminal matters for residents of the Sunyani Municipality. The loss of case files and exhibits, should the fire reach those areas, could have significant implications for pending proceedings.

NewsGhana will provide further updates as the situation develops.