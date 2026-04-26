English Voyeur Jailed After Decade of Secretly Filming Six Women

A British court has sentenced a 33-year-old man to three and a half years in prison after he spent a decade secretly filming women in their homes and workplaces using cameras hidden inside everyday objects.

Northamptonshire Police first became aware of Jean-Pierre Francis in May 2024, when a woman found a hidden camera in the bedroom of her Northampton home. Investigators identified Francis as the suspect, seized his devices, and found hundreds of videos and images he had taken between 2015 and 2025.

The cameras had been concealed inside plugs, universal serial bus (USB) sticks, a pen, and a shower gel bottle. Six women aged between their twenties and sixties were identified as victims of his crimes.

Francis pleaded guilty to six counts of voyeurism at Northampton Crown Court on March 13 and was sentenced on April 17. In addition to the prison term, he was handed a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) that bars him from owning any phone with a camera or any other recording devices. A destruction order was issued for all devices used in the offences, and Francis was placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.

Lead investigator Detective Constable Georgia Sampson of Northamptonshire Police said Francis had abused everyday technology to violate the privacy of women in places where they should have felt safest, describing the case as a complex and highly technical investigation spanning a decade of offending.