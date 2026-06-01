Ghana’s UK Envoy Hails Diaspora’s Role In Development

Ghana’s High Commissioner to the UK and Ireland, Sabah Zita Benson, has called the diaspora indispensable to national development at a London town hall attended by President Mahama on Sunday.

Speaking at the Diaspora Town Hall, which also drew ministers, senior officials and business leaders, Benson said Ghanaians abroad bring expertise, global networks and professional achievement that drive the country’s social and economic progress.

“Everywhere I go in UK, I encounter your immense potential,” she said, arguing that development in an interconnected world depends on citizens both at home and abroad.

She praised the Mahama government’s drive on economic revival, digital transformation, infrastructure and investment, saying the policies are repositioning Ghana as a competitive emerging economy. The High Commission, she added, had deepened diaspora ties through an open access policy, regular consultations and improved consular services, including passport processing and Ghana Card registration.

A central focus of her address was the Ghana-UK Investment Summit, set for June 1 and 2 at Raffles London. Benson said the forum would connect businesses with global investors, attract foreign direct investment and ease technology transfer, urging the diaspora and business community to seize the opportunity.

She also appealed for the town hall to stay focused on policy and national development, encouraging Ghanaians with passport, visa or other consular concerns to channel them through the relevant High Commission departments. Sustained dialogue between government and the diaspora, she said, would strengthen partnerships and support Ghana’s long term goals.