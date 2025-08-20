Ghana’s Cocoa Future Hinges on Luring Young Processors

The General Agricultural Workers Union is sounding the alarm. Ghana’s cocoa sector, a cornerstone of its economy, is facing a severe generational threat.

With an ageing population of farmers and young people increasingly disinterested in the trade, the nation’s position as the world’s second-largest producer is at risk.

The union believes a strategic pivot is essential for survival. It is urging the government to implement bold policies that channel youth into cocoa processing, not just farming. This push is a central part of the broader 24-hour economy initiative, aiming to create modern, attractive jobs in value addition.

GAWU’s General Secretary, Andrews Addoquaye, insists the approach must be deliberate. He argues for setting a clear national target for local processing and then building a system to train and support young entrepreneurs to meet it. The goal is to stop shipping the vast majority of raw beans abroad for others to profit from.

Some young Ghanaians are already leading the way. Addoquaye points to innovators who are creating chocolate products using a high percentage of local beans. These success stories, he says, are the blueprint. They prove that with the right backing, a new generation can build businesses that keep more of the cocoa’s value inside the country.

Currently, Ghana processes less than 40 percent of its own cocoa. The debate now centers on whether the country will continue as a raw material exporter or finally leverage its most famous crop to cultivate a vibrant domestic industry of processors and brand owners.