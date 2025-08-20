Ghana’s Rice Bowl Leans Heavily on Imports

A new report confirms a long-standing reality in Ghana’s food sector.

The country depends heavily on imported rice to feed its population. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, imports will satisfy 70 percent of the national demand in the coming year.

This reliance persists even as local farmers increase their output. Better weather conditions and greater engagement from growers are expected to boost domestic milled rice production to 900,000 metric tons. That figure represents an 18 percent jump from the previous year. However, forecasters warn that below-average rainfall and extended dry spells could easily undermine these gains.

Consumer taste presents another major challenge for local producers. Many urban shoppers strongly prefer the fragrant, long-grain varieties typically shipped from abroad. This preference helps explain why imports are projected to reach 1.0 million metric tons, accounting for more than half of the total 1.80 million MT needed.

Price comparisons tell a revealing story. A 25kg bag of imported Thai fragrant rice averaged GH¢690 in early 2025. Vietnamese rice was significantly cheaper, selling for around GH¢490. Local long-grain rice, priced at about GH¢535, found itself in a difficult spot. It was more expensive than the Vietnamese alternative, which many consumers also perceive as being of higher quality.

This puts Ghanaian producers at a distinct disadvantage. They must overcome deep-seated consumer skepticism about the quality of local rice. They also face intense competition for limited shelf space in markets across the country. Public campaigns promoting local consumption have raised awareness, but concerns over price and consistency keep demand firmly tilted toward foreign grains.