The government’s ambitious plan to build new roads is meeting pushback from economic experts who argue for a different approach.

As Roads Minister Governs Kwame Agbodza announces new construction projects, a leading policy advocate is urging a shift in priorities.

Adomako Appiah Kusi, West African Regional Director for CUTS International, believes rehabilitating existing roads is the smarter economic move. He warns that letting current infrastructure decay while building anew is a poor use of scarce public funds. The recent deterioration of key routes like the Pokuase–Nsawam road after heavy rains illustrates the problem, leaving commuters stranded and causing costly vehicle damage.

“It is always more cost-effective to maintain and rehabilitate roads than to construct new ones,” Appiah Kusi told The High Street Journal. He is calling on the country’s road agencies to allocate sufficient attention and resources to regular maintenance, framing it as a preventive measure that saves money long-term.

The Minister’s office has not yet responded to this specific critique. Meanwhile, drivers and transport operators feel the pinch directly, reporting frequent breakdowns and soaring repair bills from navigating poor road conditions.

The debate puts a spotlight on a classic infrastructure dilemma: the political appeal of new projects versus the less glamorous necessity of upkeep. For now, the government must balance its vision for expansion with the pressing need to preserve what already exists.