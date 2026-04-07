Ghana’s Bond Return Masks a Harder Debt Test Ahead

Ghana’s successful re-entry into the domestic bond market has been widely read as a vote of confidence in the country’s economic recovery. The reality is more layered. The seven-year bond that raised GH¢2.7 billion at a coupon of 12.5 percent, attracting bids of GH¢3.1 billion, settled on Tuesday 7 April 2026 a milestone that matters more as a strategic repositioning than as a financing event in its own right.

The oversubscription is encouraging. But the harder challenge lies beyond this single issuance, in a concentration of debt maturities falling due in 2027 and 2028 that has been building since the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) of 2022.

The bunching problem

The DDEP, which restructured roughly GH¢80 billion in domestic debt, replaced legacy instruments with new bonds concentrated around specific maturity years primarily 2027, 2029, 2032 and 2037. This created what debt managers call a bunching effect, where obligations cluster within narrow windows and leave limited room to manage financing conditions.

On the external side, the profile is similarly compressed. Ghana faces US$1 billion in Eurobond repayments in 2026 and US$2 billion in 2027. Even following the restructuring agreement reached in principle with international bondholders, the sequencing of these payments offers little buffer if market conditions deteriorate.

The risk is not immediate default. It is refinancing stress the possibility that the convergence of domestic and external maturities within a short window could force borrowing at terms dictated by markets rather than by government strategy.

The logic of the seven-year bond

Each longer-dated issuance shifts obligations away from the near-term pressure zone. By extending maturities now, while yields have fallen from crisis-era highs of nearly 28 percent to around 14 percent, government is attempting to buy time at a relatively lower cost.

The medium-term debt management strategy covering 2025 to 2028 frames this approach explicitly: extend maturities, rebuild market access and reduce refinancing risk before the peak arrives. The bond issued this week is one instrument in that broader exercise.

The arithmetic is straightforward, but the execution is not. Sustained success depends on the domestic market absorbing the full borrowing programme without pushing yields back up. This pressure is intensified by the government’s commitment to zero central bank financing in 2026. With no recourse to Bank of Ghana (BoG) monetisation, all borrowing must be met by the market. Demand must therefore deepen at pace with supply.

A legislative anchor

Running alongside the market re-entry is a proposed Loans Act that Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has announced would restrict public borrowing to high-impact, value-for-money projects and eliminate non-essential debt accumulation. The proposed legislation represents a shift from discretionary to rules-based borrowing and is designed to address what the 2022 crisis exposed the accumulation of debt without commensurate economic returns.

If enacted and enforced, the law would harden the fiscal credibility that the bond issuance alone cannot fully provide.

Supportive conditions, conditional gains

Macroeconomic conditions are unusually favourable. Inflation fell to around 3.2 percent in March 2026, the BoG policy rate stands at 14 percent, and the debt-to-GDP ratio is projected to fall to roughly 62 percent this year. A primary surplus has been achieved. Successive International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme reviews have been passed and disbursements have exceeded US$700 million. Ghana also received a sovereign credit rating upgrade to B- with a stable outlook.

But these gains rest on conditions that can shift. A rise in United States Treasury yields could divert capital flows away from frontier markets. The cocoa sector, a key source of foreign exchange, has seen declining output for three consecutive years, partly due to illegal mining activity. Any further erosion in export earnings would weaken the external balance at a moment when the debt service schedule demands strength.

Domestically, pension funds with more than GH¢100 billion in assets under management are the natural anchor for longer-dated government securities. But their preference for short-tenor instruments persists, shaped by losses incurred during the DDEP. Rebuilding that investor base will require more than improved yields it requires a sustained record of payment and credible secondary market liquidity through the Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM).

This week’s bond issuance is a necessary step. Whether it marks the beginning of a durable recovery in public debt management, or a temporary window of opportunity that closes before the 2027 wall arrives, depends on decisions yet to be made.