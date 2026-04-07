DBG Convenes Oil Palm Sector Talks as US$500m Fund Nears Launch

Development Bank Ghana (DBG) has brought together producers, researchers and industry associations in Accra to chart a path for deploying the government’s proposed US$500 million oil palm financing facility, with participants warning that weak implementation planning could undermine the sector’s transformation.

The Oil Palm Financing Roundtable, held on 1 April 2026 under the theme “Transforming Ghana’s Palm Oil Landscape: Financing for Sustainable Growth across the Value Chain,” marked the first major stakeholder engagement since Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson unveiled the US$500 million Oil Palm Development Finance Window during the 2026 Budget presentation in November last year.

DBG Chief Executive Officer Prof. Randolph Nsor-Ambala said the government’s commitment was designed to mobilise private capital into a sector that had long been underfinanced, but acknowledged that the US$500 million represented only part of what was needed. He said full development of the industry would require upwards of US$1 billion in total investment.

“There is no one-size-fits-all solution, and this engagement provides an opportunity for stakeholders to propose practical and sustainable interventions,” Prof. Nsor-Ambala said.

The financing facility, developed in partnership with the World Bank and other development finance institutions (DFIs), will offer long-tenor loans with a five-year moratorium on principal and interest payments, concessional interest rates, and financing of up to 70 percent of project costs. It is structured specifically to accommodate oil palm’s long gestation cycle, with trees taking up to seven years to reach full maturity.

A research scientist at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research – Oil Palm Research Institute (CSIR-OPRI), Dr. Frederick Sarpong, told participants that Ghana’s artisanal oil palm processors, who supply roughly 44 percent of national output, were operating with oil extraction rates of between six and nine percent far below the industrial standard of 18 to 25 percent. He attributed the gap to outdated technology, limited access to finance, health and safety deficiencies and fragmented market systems, factors he said combined to trap producers in a cycle of low output and persistent poverty.

Paul Amaning, President of the Palm Development Association, supported the financing initiative but pressed for sharper implementation timelines. He said Ghana was losing more than US$400 million annually to palm oil imports and that the country’s productive capacity was being eroded by ageing plantations, land tenure complications and smuggled substitutes undermining domestic pricing. He called for implementation structures to be in place within six months, sector expansion to follow within 12 to 18 months and measurable results to be demonstrated within three to five years.

The National Policy on Integrated Oil Palm Development runs from 2026 to 2032, with a target of developing 100,000 hectares of new plantations and creating more than 250,000 direct and indirect jobs. The Tree Crops Development Authority (TCDA) and the Ghana Export-Import Bank (GEXIM) are also expected to play coordinating and financing roles under the policy framework.