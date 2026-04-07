Ghana Chamber of Mines Pushes for Bigger State Stake in Ewoyaa Lithium

The Ghana Chamber of Mines has called on government to increase the state’s financial interest in the Ewoyaa Lithium Project beyond its current 13 percent free carried interest, arguing that greater equity participation would deliver stronger long-term returns as global demand for battery minerals accelerates.

The Chamber made the appeal while welcoming parliament’s ratification of the country’s first lithium mining lease, granted to Barari DV Ghana Limited, the Ghanaian subsidiary of Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11, GSE: ALLGH), for a 15-year term renewable under the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006.

In a statement following the approval, the Chamber said government should leverage the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) to raise its stake in the project, positioning Ghana to capture greater value from the rising global market for lithium used in electric vehicle batteries and energy storage systems.

The Chamber also pressed for stronger investment in geological research, saying that deepening Ghana’s geoscientific knowledge base would sharpen investor confidence and support more efficient development and management of the country’s mineral resources.

Under the ratified agreement, the state holds a 13 percent free carried interest in the mineral rights and operations, with royalties governed by the newly enacted Minerals and Mining (Royalty) Regulations, 2025, which applies a sliding scale tied to global spodumene prices. One percent of annual revenue will go to a community development fund for host communities near Mankessim in the Central Region.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Chamber, Dr. Kenneth Ashigbey, described the ratification as a landmark for the sector and said the project shows how strategic partnerships between government and industry can unlock value, create jobs and deliver long-term socioeconomic benefits.

The Chamber said the Ewoyaa project is expected to generate significant direct and indirect employment, stimulate economic activity in surrounding communities, boost national revenue, support infrastructure expansion and facilitate skills transfer.

It reiterated its commitment to supporting policies that promote responsible mining, local content development and sustainable socioeconomic transformation.

The ratification, which came nearly three years after the lease was first granted by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources in October 2023, clears the way for Atlantic Lithium to advance project financing and move toward a Final Investment Decision.