Ghana’s Biggest T-Bill Test in Weeks Arrives Wednesday

Ghana’s Treasury faces its most closely watched short-term debt auction in weeks on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, as it seeks to raise GH¢5.01 billion, one of the largest targets set since undersubscriptions began, at a time when investor appetite remains fragile and secondary market volumes are sliding.

The April 30 tender arrives after seven consecutive auction shortfalls, a streak that began in late March and has persisted even as the government progressively recalibrated targets to bring them closer into line with available demand. The GH¢5.01 billion goal, intended to refinance GH¢4.43 billion in maturing bills, represents a notable step up that market analysts say will test how much further demand has recovered.

At the most recent auction on April 24, total bids of GH¢4.43 billion fell just short of the GH¢4.48 billion target, a one percent shortfall that marked the narrowest gap in the run but still left the Treasury unable to fully cover its maturing obligations. The government accepted GH¢3.90 billion, missing the GH¢4.42 billion in bills due for redemption.

Yield movements in that auction were split. The 91-day bill eased marginally to 4.92 percent and the 364-day bill slipped to 10.12 percent, while the 182-day bill climbed five basis points to 6.96 percent, a pattern that Apakan Securities described as reflecting selective investor positioning across the belly of the curve rather than broad-based demand.

The firm signalled that Wednesday’s auction is unlikely to see yields hold flat. “Although government demand for funds remains moderated, we anticipate a slight increase in yields at the upcoming auction,” Apakan Securities noted.

The secondary bond market has reinforced the picture of tightening conditions. Weekly trading volumes on the Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM) fell sharply to GH¢599.24 million in the most recent session from GH¢1.69 billion the week before, extending a decline from an earlier level of GH¢3.61 billion. Activity has narrowed to Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) bonds in the medium-tenor segment, with the February 2032 bond trading at 13.13 percent and the February 2027 bond clearing at 10.06 percent.

The broader context is one of a market that moved very quickly from surplus to restraint. In the first quarter of 2026, the Bank of Ghana (BoG) absorbed GH¢389.1 billion in excess banking system liquidity through sterilisation operations, a volume that dwarfed the GH¢46.4 billion mopped up in the same period a year earlier. That policy posture helped the government compress yields from the 22 to 25 percent range prevailing in early 2025 to approximately 10 to 13 percent for bonds and into single digits for Treasury bills by March 2026.

The question now is whether that compression has reached a floor. Seven successive shortfalls, mixed yield signals, and falling secondary market turnover collectively suggest that the conditions that enabled aggressive yield suppression are shifting. Wednesday’s outcome will offer the clearest evidence yet of where investor demand and government borrowing costs are settling.