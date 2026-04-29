Nigeria’s Raw Shea Export Ban Draws Global Attention as Accra Conference Charts Sector’s Future

Nigeria’s government-imposed moratorium on raw shea nut exports is generating early dividends that delegates at the Shea 2026 conference in Accra say other African producing nations should study and adopt, as the continent’s largest annual gathering on the sector turns its focus squarely on building industrial processing capacity.

The three-day conference, organised by the Global Shea Alliance (GSA) under the theme “Beyond Borders” and running until April 29 at the Accra International Conference Centre, brought together policymakers, industry players, investors, and development partners from more than 40 countries to address the structural challenge that has long constrained Africa’s shea economy: the export of raw nuts rather than processed products.

John Owan Enoh, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Industry, outlined the tangible outcomes following his government’s ban on the export of unprocessed shea nuts. The moratorium, he said, has driven a measurable increase in domestic processing capacity, pushed up farm-gate prices for producers, and attracted new investment into export-oriented shea product manufacturing. It has also drawn growing interest from international buyers seeking direct partnerships with local processors, signalling a shift in how global supply chains are beginning to engage with African suppliers.

The case from Nigeria added weight to the principal argument running through the conference: that African nations continue to surrender significant revenue by shipping out raw material and allowing value to be added elsewhere. Ghana’s Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, who opened the conference, had urged producing countries to redesign their policies around exporting finished and semi-finished shea goods rather than raw nuts, noting that global demand from the food, confectionery, and cosmetics industries continues to grow.

Ghana’s own policy context was referenced throughout the conference, with the government’s 24-hour economy initiative cited as a framework that supports continuous processing and industrial activity in sectors such as shea, where domestic capacity remains underdeveloped relative to the country’s resource base.

Marion Etyang Busingye, interim chairperson of the Nilotica Shea Alliance in Uganda, broadened the conversation beyond economics. Representing communities across East Africa’s shea belt, she stressed that the industry’s future could not be secured through commercial logic alone. “It is part of a living ecosystem of communities, landscapes, and opportunities,” she said, calling for approaches that protect environmental resources and distribute benefits equitably across the value chain.

The GSA, established in 2011 to drive a competitive and sustainable shea industry globally, used the Accra conference to reinforce its mandate of improving quality standards, strengthening market access, and raising incomes for the rural women who dominate collection and primary processing across West and East Africa.