Ghana’s Betting Boom Is Outpacing Its Consumer Protections

Ghana’s gambling industry is growing faster than the regulatory systems designed to manage its risks. As digital platforms and mobile money integration put sports betting within reach of virtually anyone with a smartphone, the human cost of that expansion is becoming harder to ignore.

Acting Gaming Commissioner Emmanuel Siisi Quainoo made the scale of the problem concrete at a sensitisation event held jointly by the Gaming Commission of Ghana and the Mental Health Authority in May 2025. He revealed that the Commission receives at least three formal self-exclusion requests weekly from individuals struggling with gaming addiction, each representing a person who has recognised, often after serious financial harm, that they can no longer control their betting behaviour. He also described a case in which a family was dealing with a ward in police custody, arrested after borrowing sums of money from multiple people to fund gambling, leaving the family in combined financial and social distress.

“Addiction is very real in gaming and can have devastating impacts if not addressed and handled properly,” Quainoo stated. “These self-ban requests are not just data points; they represent real people. And they remind us of the responsibility we carry, not just as regulators or health professionals, but as a society.”

Psychiatrist Dr. Daniel Adjei, who spoke at the same event, said the clinical picture behind these cases is severe. Gambling addiction in Ghana is presenting alongside depression, anxiety, and in some cases suicidal ideation. Patients are losing jobs, relationships, and significant sums of money, with small business operators and salaried workers among the most vulnerable, particularly where business capital and household income are not clearly separated from gambling funds.

Ghana’s current regulatory framework relies primarily on licensing requirements and an 18-year minimum age restriction enforced at the point of registration. The Commission issued a biometric verification mandate in August 2025, requiring all licensed operators to authenticate customer identities via Ghana Card before accepting wagers or processing withdrawals, a measure designed to close gaps around underage access and self-excluded individuals re-entering platforms. However, behavioural monitoring once users are active on platforms remains limited.

Comparative models suggest a considerably more interventionist approach is possible. In the United Kingdom, operators are legally required to conduct affordability checks and track spending patterns, with mandatory interventions triggered when risk indicators are met. Singapore operates a national self-exclusion registry backed by a state-controlled licensing system and strict limits on operator activity. Sweden enforces deposit caps and mandatory loss limits across all licensed platforms. In each case, consumer protection is embedded into the operating model, not left to individual self-reporting.

Ghana’s system has not reached that point. The gap between its compliance-driven entry framework and the continuous behavioural oversight practised in more mature gambling jurisdictions is where the harm is concentrated. Digital platforms deliver instantaneous, round-the-clock access to betting markets, while fintech-linked payment systems remove almost every practical barrier between the urge to gamble and the act of doing so.

Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak has urged the Commission’s governing board to prioritise responsible gaming as a core institutional objective. Whether that mandate translates into enforceable behavioural safeguards for online platforms, or remains aspirational, will determine how many more self-exclusion letters arrive on the Acting Commissioner’s desk each week.