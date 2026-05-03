Cargo Trucks Grinding Ghana’s Busiest Road to a Halt Again

The Accra-Kumasi highway is back in crisis. A fresh wave of severe traffic gridlock along the corridor, driven this time predominantly by stationary cargo trucks, is disrupting trade flows and intensifying pressure on authorities to address what road users and transport operators describe as a recurring failure of enforcement rather than a one-off incident.

The latest congestion struck the Nkawkaw-Jejeti stretch on Friday, May 1, 2026, the third serious episode along the corridor in two weeks. Eyewitnesses described a familiar pattern: commercial drivers creating multiple lanes to bypass stationary vehicles, heavy-duty trucks parked without clearance on active carriageway, and broken-down vehicles left unattended on the road. The result, in the absence of visible traffic officers, was a cascading lockdown that left motorists stranded from morning through the following day. Journeys that typically take a few hours stretched beyond 24 hours.

The highway carries approximately 80 percent of Ghana’s inland cargo, connecting Accra to Kumasi and serving as the primary artery for goods moving between southern and northern Ghana. Any prolonged disruption along this corridor translates directly into delayed deliveries, higher operating costs, and losses that fall disproportionately on traders and transporters who have no mechanism for recoupment. Perishable goods, time-sensitive freight, and fuel supplies are most acutely affected.

Road users have renewed calls for urgent action against the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, which they say is conspicuously absent during peak congestion. The MTTD has not issued a public response to the May 1 episode. Transport stakeholders are also pressing for stricter regulation of heavy-duty vehicle movement, rapid-response systems for broken-down trucks, and technology-assisted monitoring along high-risk sections of the route.

The government has identified the corridor as the centrepiece of its Big Push infrastructure agenda. Construction of the 47.1-kilometre Kumasi Outer Ring Road, designed to divert heavy traffic away from Kumasi’s congested inner routes, began in January 2026 and is targeted for completion by December 2027. A separate proposal to build a new Accra-Kumasi Expressway at an estimated cost of close to $1 billion remains in planning, having drawn both political support and opposition scrutiny over its prioritisation against unfinished dualisation works.

Until those projects are delivered, the Nkawkaw-Jejeti stretch and the broader corridor will continue to depend on enforcement systems that, according to road users, are not functioning.