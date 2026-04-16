Ghanaians Commend IGP Yohuno As Police Arrest Ringleader In Berekum Chelsea Bus Shooting

Ghanaians have expressed widespread commendation for the Inspector-General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, following the arrest of two key suspects linked to last weekend’s deadly robbery attack on the team bus of Ghana Premier League side, Berekum Chelsea.

The Ghana Police Service, in an official statement, confirmed the arrests after a coordinated intelligence-led operation targeting the criminal syndicate responsible for the attack, which occurred at Ahyiresu along the Bibiani–Goaso road in the Ashanti Region.

The incident, which shocked the nation, resulted in the tragic death of Berekum Chelsea winger Dominic Frimpong, who was fatally shot in the head during the ambush. Several other members of the team sustained injuries in the attack as the players were returning from a league fixture against FC Samartex.

In the immediate aftermath, the IGP issued a directive for a high-priority manhunt, tasking the Ashanti, Western, and Western North Regional Police Commands to collaborate in tracking down the perpetrators.

Police say sustained intelligence operations led to a breakthrough, culminating in a confrontation with the suspects. The operation resulted in a gun battle during which two individuals, including the alleged ringleader, known only as “Koola”, were apprehended with gunshot wounds.

The arrests have been met with public approval, with many citizens praising the swift response and renewed operational effectiveness of the police service under Yohuno’s leadership.

Reactions on social media have reflected a surge in public confidence. One user, John Teye, described the development as “great news,” commending the IGP and the police for their efforts. Another, Christian Baya, called for higher recognition of the IGP’s performance, describing him as “exceptional” in tackling crime.

The Ghana Police Service has assured the public that efforts are ongoing to apprehend other suspects believed to be on the run, emphasizing its commitment to ensuring justice and enhancing public safety.

Police further reiterated that operations remain active, with officers working around the clock to dismantle the entire network behind the attack.