Sompa Report Rates Ghana’s Environment an Extreme Risk, Warns of Fragile Recovery

Ghana’s impressive macroeconomic turnaround masks structural vulnerabilities that businesses can no longer afford to treat as background noise, according to a Q1 2026 risk assessment by Sompa & Partners that classifies the country’s environmental and climate risk as extreme and identifies August 2026 as a critical inflection point for the entire economy.

The Sompa National Risk Dimension Report (NRDR), which employs a three-axis Likelihood, Impact and Velocity scoring framework producing composite scores up to 125, rates Environmental and Climate Risk at the maximum applicable score of 100, placing it above all other dimensions including security and economic risk.

The firm characterises Ghana’s current stability as “Manna Stability,” arguing that headline gains driven by gold prices and Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) accumulation do not reflect the kind of structural diversification needed to sustain the recovery. Inflation reached 3.2 percent in March 2026, the cedi gained 40.7 percent against the United States dollar in 2025, and gross domestic product crossed $100 billion for the first time. Yet the report warns these numbers are concealing a more complex risk picture.

The environmental rating stems from what Sompa & Partners describe as a crisis that has moved well beyond ecological concern. Galamsey has devastated an estimated 16 percent of Ghana’s total landmass, with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimating $35 million is needed for Birim River restoration alone. Rivers Pra, Ankobra, Birim, and Offin are contaminated with mercury. The report notes that galamsey was designated Ghana’s number one security threat in March 2026, and that the European Union Ambassador has warned mercury in farm produce could jeopardise Ghana’s agricultural export access. The report describes the threat to EU market access as capable of crystallising within 12 to 18 months if left unaddressed.

Security and Operational Risk is rated Severe at 64 out of 125, driven by the Bawku conflict, which resulted in 119 confirmed deaths according to the State of the Nation Address, alongside the galamsey-organised crime nexus and jihadist spillover from Burkina Faso. Economic and Financial Risk scores 60 and is also classified Severe, with the report identifying the August 2026 exit of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Extended Credit Facility (ECF) programme as the single most consequential risk event of the year. It warns that the exit removes the primary external fiscal anchor at precisely the moment Ghana faces simultaneous pressure from COCOBOD debt of GH¢32.5 billion, energy sector liabilities of GH¢22 billion, and potential Middle East conflict-driven stagflation.

Sociocultural and Human Capital Risk scores 48, classed as High, with the World Economic Forum (WEF) naming unemployment as Ghana’s number one national risk for 2026. The report notes that hundreds of thousands of applicants competed for 5,000 security service recruitment slots in March 2026, describing the situation as a national security-level labour crisis. Political and Governance Risk and Infrastructure and Technology Risk each score 36. Legal and Regulatory Risk is the only dimension rated Moderate, scoring 18, though the report flags the Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) Act transitional compliance window and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) artificial intelligence customs system known as TRUEDARE as fast-moving risks for affected sectors.

A cross-cutting observation runs through each dimension: control effectiveness is rated Low across most risk areas, meaning that residual risk, after accounting for Ghana’s institutional responses, remains near inherent levels. The report draws a direct conclusion from this pattern: businesses operating in Ghana cannot rely on state institutions alone to manage their risk exposure and must build independent risk management capacity.

Sector-specific guidance includes urgent contamination risk assessments for agribusinesses and food processors with export orientation, immediate northern corridor business continuity monitoring for logistics operators, banking partner health checks for businesses reliant on credit access, and compliance engagement with the VASP Act for fintech and digital payment operators.

The full Q1 2026 National Risk Dimension Report is published by Sompa & Partners, a Ghanaian law and advisory firm. Contact: [email protected].