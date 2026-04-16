Drivers, Not Voxy Vehicles, Cause Road Accidents

The Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana has firmly dismissed reports suggesting a ban on Voxy vehicles, describing such claims as false, misleading and unsupported by credible evidence.

In an exclusive interview with NewsGhanaOnline, the National Public Relations Officer of the association, Mr David Kwame Mawunyo Agboado, clarified that there is no policy decision by government to prohibit the use of the popular multi-purpose vehicle.

According to him, recent engagements with the Minister of Transport confirmed that no such proposal is under consideration. “There is nothing like a ban on Voxy on the Minister’s table,” he stated, urging drivers and the public to disregard what he termed “speculative and unfounded reports.”

Mr Agboado criticised certain research findings circulating in the media which claim that the Voxy is unsuitable for long-distance travel. He described such conclusions as “bogus” and lacking scientific basis.

Citing information from the manufacturer, he argued that the vehicle is designed for durability and efficiency over long distances. “Claims that the Voxy is only meant for short, internal movements are simply not true,” he said, adding that the vehicle’s engine capacity and fuel efficiency make it suitable for extended journeys.

Touching on road safety concerns, the PRO stressed that accidents in Ghana cannot be attributed to a specific vehicle type. Instead, he pointed to a combination of factors, including human error, poor vehicle management practices by owners, and the state of road infrastructure.

“The problem is not the car; it is the driver and the system around the driver,” he explained. He further noted that unrealistic daily sales targets imposed by some vehicle owners put undue pressure on drivers, often resulting in over-speeding and reckless behaviour.

Mr Agboado also dismissed assertions that converted right-hand drive vehicles, such as some Voxy units, contribute significantly to accidents. He explained that Ghana has a long-standing practice, dating back decades, of converting vehicles from right-hand to left-hand drive without inherent safety issues.

He called on the National Road Safety Authority to focus more on improving road conditions and enforcing regulations rather than endorsing what he described as flawed research conclusions.

As part of its response, the association is considering legal action against institutions responsible for publishing the reports, accusing them of causing fear and panic among drivers and transport operators.

Mr Agboado maintained that banning a particular vehicle model would not address the root causes of road accidents. “We must deal with driver behaviour, vehicle ownership practices and road conditions if we are serious about safety,” he said.

He assured members of the transport sector that operations involving Voxy vehicles would continue uninterrupted, while the association engages stakeholders to promote informed decision-making and public confidence in the industry.

By Kingsley Asiedu