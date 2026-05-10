Ghana Ramps Up Hantavirus Surveillance Amid Global Scare

Ghana’s health authorities activated heightened surveillance protocols on Friday, May 9, as the Ghana Health Service (GHS) confirmed zero hantavirus cases in the country while a deadly outbreak aboard a cruise ship continues to spread alarm across multiple continents.

The outbreak has been traced to the Dutch cruise ship MV Hondius, which departed Ushuaia, Argentina, on April 1, 2026. As of May 9, the World Health Organization (WHO) has recorded eight suspected cases, including six confirmed infections and three deaths.

WHO confirmed on May 6 that the specific strain responsible is the Andes virus, which can cause Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS), a severe and potentially deadly disease affecting the lungs.

The GHS said it is working through port health structures and international disease surveillance networks to intercept any possible entry point. “The Ghana Health Service, using its structures, including port health, together with health partners, has instituted precautionary health measures to prevent any possible spread into the country,” the statement read.

The situation drew global attention after passengers disembarked and dispersed across 23 countries before the outbreak was fully identified, with WHO working on the assumption that the first two cases were infected in Argentina before boarding the ship.

WHO currently assesses the risk to the global population as low, but continues to monitor the situation. The Andes virus is notable because, unlike most hantavirus strains, it is the only type known to spread between people, typically through close contact involving saliva, respiratory secretions, or other body fluids.

There is no specific treatment for hantavirus infection; early supportive care is critical, and in severe cases, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) can significantly improve survival if started early.