Ghanaian Families in Lyon Turn Out to Welcome President Mahama

Members of the Ghanaian community in Lyon, France, gave President John Dramani Mahama a warm reception on Easter Monday as he arrived in the city ahead of the 2026 One Health Summit.

Ghanaian families living in Lyon turned out in large numbers to greet the President upon his arrival, expressing excitement at the opportunity to meet him ahead of the global gathering.

Mahama was warmly received by members of the Ghanaian community, with families turning out to welcome him ahead of the summit, which brings together heads of state, health ministers and international experts focused on strengthening global health systems, promoting sustainable food production and advancing coordinated responses to emerging health challenges.

The reception reflected the close ties between the Ghanaian diaspora in France and the presidency, with community members describing the moment as a source of pride.

President Mahama is co-chairing the high-level segment of the summit on Tuesday before travelling to Paris on Wednesday for bilateral talks with President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace.