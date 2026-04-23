GBA Hopeful IBC Courts Boxing Coaches with National League and Welfare Pledges

Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) presidential aspirant Ivan Bruce Cudjoe, widely known in boxing circles as IBC, visited the United Boxing Coaches Association of Ghana on Tuesday at the Attoh Quarshie Boxing Club in Jamestown, Accra, as he continues to build support ahead of the June 2 elective congress.

The visit saw coaches raise their most pressing concern: welfare. Cudjoe stopped short of making direct financial promises but said he would work to address some of the more immediate challenges facing the group. He also pledged to pursue a formal arrangement with the National Sports Authority (NSA) to attach coaches as scouts in districts and regions, creating a structured pathway to identifying talent outside Accra.

When asked how he would relate to the GBA constitution and board decisions, Cudjoe was unequivocal. “Who am I not to accept the decision of the board? I will abide by the majority decision. I am for all and putting Ghana first is the agenda,” he said.

He also committed to reviving the national boxing league, with broader regional representation designed to produce credible champions capable of competing at Commonwealth and world level. His vision includes rebuilding Ghana’s international relationships with the sport’s four major sanctioning bodies, the World Boxing Council (WBC), the International Boxing Federation (IBF), the World Boxing Association (WBA), and the World Boxing Organization (WBO), as well as securing ratings through The Ring Magazine for local fighters.

Cudjoe, who is the chief executive of Cabic Promotions and the Idrowhyt Events Centre, emphasised the commercial potential of developing quality fighters. “One good heavyweight boxer can rake in millions of dollars,” he noted, arguing that boxers must be given proper support so they can perform and generate returns.

He pointed to a long list of young Ghanaian fighters he believes can break through internationally, including Samuel Takyi, John Laryea, Freezy Macbones, Alfred Lamptey, Wasiru Mohammed and Africanus Neequaye, among others.

The GBA elective congress is scheduled for June 2, 2026, with a formal handover to the incoming administration set for June 4.