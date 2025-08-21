Parliament Reschedules Democracy Cup Match Between Hearts and Olympics

Ghana’s parliamentary leadership has announced a change of plans for the upcoming Democracy Cup football match.

The highly anticipated game between rival clubs Accra Hearts of Oak and Accra Great Olympics has been moved to September 5.

Originally scheduled for August 29 at the Accra Sports Stadium, the match will now take place at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium. Parliament issued a statement explaining that the decision came after careful consideration to ensure better facilities, enhanced security, and an improved experience for everyone attending.

This second edition of the Democracy Cup continues a new parliamentary tradition using football to promote civic engagement and national unity. The inaugural match last July saw Kumasi Asante Kotoko defeat Hearts of Oak to claim the first trophy.

The winning team of this year’s match will gain an additional reward beyond the trophy. According to the Ghana Football Association, the champion will represent Ghana in a three-team tournament in the United States scheduled for May 2026.