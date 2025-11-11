Ghanaian Architect Develops Living Facade Technology

Jude Nartey Beantey, a Ghanaian chartered architect based at Northeastern University’s Roux Institute in the United States, has created a dynamic building facade system that could reduce Ghana’s energy consumption by approximately 20 percent while maintaining indoor comfort.

The innovation, called Biomimetic Adaptive Ventilation Skin (BAVS), draws inspiration from how honeybee colonies regulate temperature within their hives. The system represents a potential breakthrough for Ghana’s efforts toward greener, more energy efficient urban development.

Mr. Beantey explained that nature has already solved most challenges faced in the built environment, noting that by studying how honeybees coordinate airflow within their hives, architects can build facades that react intelligently to heat and humidity without relying entirely on mechanical cooling. His research paper, titled “Design and Development of a Biomimetic Adaptive Ventilation Skin Inspired by Beehive Thermoregulation for Net Zero Energy Buildings,” applies natural principles to architecture.

The system features hexagonal facade modules equipped with smart vents and sensor based algorithms that automatically adjust in response to temperature, humidity, and occupancy levels. This creates what Mr. Beantey describes as a facade that behaves like a living organism, remaining responsive, self regulating, and energy efficient throughout operation.

Ghana’s tropical climate and rising urban temperatures have made cooling and air conditioning one of the most significant energy expenditures in homes, offices, and schools. According to the Energy Commission, buildings account for nearly half of Ghana’s total electricity demand, largely due to inefficient ventilation systems. The BAVS concept directly supports goals outlined in the Ghana Green Building Code and the National Energy Policy, which advocate sustainable, low energy construction practices.

Mr. Beantey’s design promises improved indoor air quality while promoting local material innovation, with proposed prototypes incorporating bamboo composites and recycled aluminum panels, affordable and climate appropriate materials that can be fabricated locally. He emphasized that this research represents a major opportunity for Ghana to advance into the era of adaptive architecture by merging high technology with local intelligence, nature, materials, and community.

His study utilizes Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) and EnergyPlus simulations to evaluate airflow and energy performance across various Ghanaian climate zones, including Accra and Tamale. Preliminary results indicate significant reductions in heat gain and improved air circulation, resulting in indoor comfort hours that exceed 90 percent compliance with the ASHRAE 55 adaptive standard.

Beyond energy savings, the technology could reduce costs for institutions and small businesses facing high utility bills. Its modular design makes it adaptable for both new construction and retrofits, ensuring scalability across Ghana’s diverse building stock. The system could decrease the country’s reliance on imported HVAC systems, stimulate local manufacturing and green jobs, and support Ghana’s commitments under the Paris Agreement.

The BAVS project has drawn international attention for its originality and relevance to net zero architecture, contributing to growing global research linking biomimicry, computational design, and sustainability in emerging economies. The research positions Mr. Beantey among a new generation of African innovators transforming the field of environmental design.