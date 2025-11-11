Ex-Metro Mass Official Disputes GOIL Debt Claims

Nana Osei Bamfo, former Deputy Managing Director of Metro Mass Transit (MMT), has rejected accusations that the company accumulated a GH¢20 million debt to GOIL under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration, stating the liability was already present when they took office.

Mr. Bamfo insisted during an interview on Oyerepa FM/TV that the debt existed before the NPP assumed control and challenged skeptics to verify the information directly with GOIL. His comments come amid broader scrutiny of MMT’s financial management across different administrations.

The former deputy managing director explained that his team discovered the existing debt upon taking office and actively sought solutions. He confirmed that MMT administrators wrote to the Presidency requesting that government subsidies be redirected toward reducing the outstanding amount. However, he acknowledged the debt wasn’t entirely eliminated during their tenure.

When pressed about whether his administration contributed additional liabilities beyond the existing GH¢20 million, Mr. Bamfo conceded that some expenses were incurred. He attributed modest additional costs to operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, though he characterized these amounts as marginal compared to figures circulating in public discourse.

The debt discussion occurs against a backdrop of competing claims about MMT’s financial status. Current Managing Director Kale Cesar revealed in May 2025 that MMT inherited over GH¢125 million in total debt from the previous NPP government, excluding miscellaneous costs. Cesar emphasized focusing on solutions rather than assigning blame.

MMT has long grappled with financial sustainability challenges since its establishment in 2003 as a public-private partnership. The company was created to provide affordable mass transportation across Ghanaian cities and intercity routes, filling a gap left by the dissolution of earlier state-run transit systems.

Mr. Bamfo’s statements reflect ongoing political debates about institutional management in Ghana, where government transitions often involve disputes over inherited liabilities and operational responsibilities. The former official maintained that transparency could be achieved through direct consultation with GOIL’s records.