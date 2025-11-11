Ex-Metro Mass Official Claims NPP Cleared SSNIT Debts

Nana Osei Bamfo, former Deputy Managing Director of Metro Mass Transit (MMT), has asserted that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration left no outstanding Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) contributions when it exited office, defending his party’s financial management record at the state transport company.

Speaking in an interview on Oyerepa FM/TV, Mr. Bamfo stated that the NPP inherited substantial financial challenges from the previous National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, including unpaid SSNIT contributions. He emphasized that his management team worked systematically to eliminate those arrears during their tenure.

Mr. Bamfo explained that when they assumed control, Metro Mass was struggling with serious financial challenges, including unpaid SSNIT contributions, but the administration worked hard to clear all arrears. He maintained that the management not only settled outstanding debts but also improved employee welfare conditions.

According to the former deputy managing director, his team initiated monthly payments to address the inherited SSNIT debt. He revealed that the company paid GH¢100,000 monthly to settle the previous administration’s lapses, and by the time they were leaving office, that figure had risen to GH¢600,000. Mr. Bamfo characterized this progression as evidence of competence and commitment to worker welfare.

The former official stressed that his administration ensured a clean slate regarding SSNIT obligations. He noted that the management increased monthly payments to strengthen workers’ welfare, demonstrating what he described as prudent financial practices throughout the NPP tenure.

Metro Mass Transit was established in 2003 as a public private partnership, with the government holding 45 percent of shares while institutional investors including SSNIT, State Insurance Company, National Investment Bank, Ghana Oil Company, Agriculture Development Bank, and Prudential Bank collectively hold 55 percent. The company has long faced financial sustainability challenges despite its critical role in providing affordable mass transportation across Ghana.

Mr. Bamfo’s statements represent the latest in ongoing debates about institutional management during government transitions in Ghana, where disputes over inherited liabilities and operational responsibilities frequently emerge during political handovers. The former official emphasized that the record demonstrates the NPP administration took worker welfare seriously while maintaining financial discipline.

SSNIT contributions represent a crucial component of worker benefits in Ghana, with employers legally obligated to remit monthly contributions for employee social security. Unpaid contributions directly affect workers’ future pension benefits and violate established employment regulations.