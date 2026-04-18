Ghana VP Pushes GB Foods in Spain on Tomato Processing Drive

Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has held direct talks with senior management of Spanish food company GB Foods in Barcelona, pressing the case for deeper investment in Ghana’s tomato processing sector as part of the government’s broader agro-industrial agenda.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the 4th High-Level Meeting of the “In Defence of Democracy Initiative” hosted by the Spanish government under Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on April 18, 2026, brought together Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Ghana’s Ambassador to Spain, Kalsoume Sinare Baffoe, alongside government officials.

Discussions centred on expanding tomato production and processing capacity in Ghana, strengthening links between smallholder farmers and commercial processors, and reducing the country’s reliance on imported tomato products. Officials framed the talks around building a more structured and profitable supply chain capable of delivering jobs, boosting farmer incomes and deepening Ghana’s agro-industrial base.

The engagement builds on an existing and growing footprint by GB Foods in Ghana. In February 2026, GB Foods Africa announced it had secured 6,000 acres of land in the Afram Plains for large-scale tomato cultivation, described as more than three times the size of the company’s existing tomato farm in Nigeria. The project is expected to reduce import dependence, create jobs and strengthen the agricultural value chain.

The Barcelona talks explored how partnerships with international agribusiness firms could accelerate technology transfer, improve farming methods and lift the competitiveness of Ghana’s agricultural exports in regional and global markets.

The Vice President has previously outlined government’s five-year Agricultural Risk Management Strategy, which specifically targets tomato, poultry and maize production in selected regions, as part of a wider effort to transition Ghana’s farming sector from subsistence activity into a modern, commercially viable agribusiness ecosystem.

Officials said attracting strategic investors into agriculture remains central to the government’s economic agenda, with value addition positioned as a key tool for long-term food security and industrial transformation.